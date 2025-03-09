Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 66.8 Crore, India Needs 116 Runs

India needs 116 runs to win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Jio Hotstar viewership soars to 660 million, breaking previous streaming records.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 66.8 Crore, India Needs 116 Runs


Cricket fans worldwide are glued to their screens as India battles New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9, 2025. In a crucial toss win, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to bat first against the Indian cricket team.

New Zealand wrapped up their innings at 251 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the first innings. As per live cricket score updates, India now faces the challenge of chasing 117 runs from 30 overs to secure the coveted ICC Champions Trophy title.

Record-Breaking Viewership on Jio Hotstar

The India vs New Zealand final has sparked an unprecedented surge in viewership, making it one of the most-watched cricket matches in recent history. As of the first innings, over 66 crore (660 million) viewers have tuned in to watch the live stream on Jio Hotstar, marking a massive spike in digital engagement.

The ongoing Champions Trophy has witnessed soaring viewership numbers, with past matches already setting new benchmarks.

  • On March 2, 2025, the previous India vs New Zealand encounter amassed an audience of 40 crore (400 million viewers), as India clinched a 44-run victory.
  • India’s semi-final clash against Australia saw a significant turnout, with 66 crore (660 million) viewers streaming the high-stakes match.
  • The most-watched match of the season was the India vs Pakistan game, where over 60.2 crore (602 million) viewers tuned in as India bowled out Pakistan for 241 runs, securing a decisive victory.

To put these figures into perspective, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan had drawn 36.6 crore (366 million) viewers, according to ESPN reports—far lower than the record-breaking numbers witnessed in 2025.

Jio Hotstar Subscription Plans Drive Viewership Boom

The Jio Hotstar platform has played a key role in this surge, offering multiple subscription plans to cater to cricket enthusiasts.

  • Ad-Supported Plans: ₹149 for three months, ₹499 for a year.
  • Premium Plans (Ad-Free): ₹299 per month, ₹499 for three months, ₹1,499 for a year.

The premium subscriptions allow uninterrupted viewing, making them a popular choice among ardent cricket fans.

What’s Next?

As India gears up to chase 156 runs in 34.1 overs, millions await an electrifying second innings. Will Team India lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, or will New Zealand pull off an upset? Stay tuned as history unfolds!

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final: JioHotstar Live Streaming Not Working? Follow These Steps To Fix

