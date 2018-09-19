Internet sensation Poonam Pandey has once again stormed the internet with her latest hot, sexy and sensuous photo. While the cricket fans in the world are tuned onto their TV sets watching India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018, Poonam Pandey has put out another sensuous photo exposing her assets. Once again putting out a bold photo, actress-model and social media sensation Poonam Pandey has shared a butt-naked photo, exposing her body assets on Twitter.

Internet sensation Poonam Pandey has once again stormed the internet with her latest hot, sexy and sensuous photo. While the cricket fans in the world are tuned onto their TV sets watching India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018, Poonam Pandey has put out another sensuous photo exposing her assets. Once again putting out a bold photo, actress-model and social media sensation Poonam Pandey has shared a butt-naked photo, exposing her body assets on Twitter. Not the first time when Poonam Pandey has posted such revealing photos on a social media platform. Earlier in 2011, during the ICC World Cup, she made a sensational and bold statement that she would strip naked if India wins the world cup, and now again, while the India-Pakistan match is on, she has again put out bold photos on Twitter, exposing her body assets.

Sharing a number of bold photos, Poonam Pandey has once again gone instant viral on social media. To make it more interesting, Poonam Pandey also put out interesting tweets with her photos. In one of the tweets, Poonam Pandey wrote, Chasing 163 for the Indian team would be cake walk, while in another tweet, the model-actor wrote, “That moment when you realize that the 7 Pakistanis in Hong Kong team plays better than the actual Pakistan team.”

Chasing 163 should be a cake walk. #INDvPAK Retweet if u Agree? pic.twitter.com/zOYP7ddKfY — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018

That moment when you realize that the 7 Pakistanis in Hong Kong team plays better than the actual Pakistan team. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 #Asiacup pic.twitter.com/LXe5auRC3j — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018

Poonam Pandey is known for treating her fans with her latest photos regularly on social media platforms. Every post by the model-actress becomes an instant viral on social media. Being an avid user, Poonam Pandey regularly shares posts on social media with events from her life.

