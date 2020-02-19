Indeep Bakshi profile: Indeep Bakshi is in the running to become Shehnaaz Gill's ideal match in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The singer rose to fame with his hit song Saturday Saturday.

Indeep Bakshi profile: After entertaining the audiences with her bold, crazy and fun avatar in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is now on the hunt to find herself a groom in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While many probable suitors are putting their best foot forward to impress the Punjabi singer and actor during the initial round of auditions, one contestant who has managed to secure his spot among the top 5 with his swag and style is none other than Saturday Saturday fame Indeep Bakshi.

Rose to fame with his song Saturday Saturday, Indeep Bakshi is a known name of the Punjabi film industry. Indeep Bakshi did his graduation from Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts in the United States and learned music from his guru Ankit Thripati.

The singer started his career in 2013 with an album titled Billionaire. Billionaire consisted of hit songs like Madam Ji, Saturday Saturday, Akhian, Chandigarh Pardi, I Like You Fully Dressed, Jhoote Laare, UK Di Mutiyare among many others. Ever since then, Indeep Bakshi has been climbing up the ladder of success.

Take a look at some of the facts about Indeep Bakshi:

Age: 26 years

Height: 168 CM, i.e 5’6 inches

Weight: 63 Kg

Relationship Status: Single

Body Measurements: Chest- 41 Inches, Waist-32 inches, Biceps- 12 inches

Eye colour: Black

Hair colour: Black

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

An avid social media user, Indeep Bakshi boasts of 815K followers on his Instagram account and keeps his fans hooked to his profile with his style, upcoming events and workout photos. Will Indeep Bakshi manage win Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar? Stay tuned to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

