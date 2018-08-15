As Independent India celebrates 72 years of Independence, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu extended their best wishes to everyone.
Extending his best wishes to everyone on his Twitter handle, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently working on his upcoming film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, shared a poem of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day, Alia Bhatt quoted lyrics of the song Ae Watan from her latest film Raazi while Anushka Sharma hoised the Indian flag along with her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan and extended her best wishes.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy, 83 and Takht, hoisted the Indian flag with school children and noted that our young nation is the very future of the world. Akshay Kumar, whose film Gold has hit the screens today, wrote on his Twitter handle that freedom is never free. He urged everyone to salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. He added that let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India.
Along with the Bollywood superstars, celebrity kids like Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted hoisting the Indian flag.