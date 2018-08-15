Independence Day 2018: On the occasion of Independence day 2018, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar among many others have extended their wishes.

As Independent India celebrates 72 years of Independence, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu extended their best wishes to everyone.

Extending his best wishes to everyone on his Twitter handle, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently working on his upcoming film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, shared a poem of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day, Alia Bhatt quoted lyrics of the song Ae Watan from her latest film Raazi while Anushka Sharma hoised the Indian flag along with her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan and extended her best wishes.

T 2900 – स्वततंत्र हैं हम ; और स्वतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; और पूज्य बाबूजी की एक कविता इस अवसर पे ।।🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/iMe9KM2k8o — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2018

Ae watan watan mere abaad rahe tu.. Main jahaan rahoon jahaan mein yaad rahe toon.. Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 15, 2018

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy, 83 and Takht, hoisted the Indian flag with school children and noted that our young nation is the very future of the world. Akshay Kumar, whose film Gold has hit the screens today, wrote on his Twitter handle that freedom is never free. He urged everyone to salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. He added that let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India.

जय हिंद !!!!!!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT

Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2018

Along with the Bollywood superstars, celebrity kids like Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted hoisting the Indian flag.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More