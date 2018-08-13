Independence Day 2018: From Maa Tujhe Salaam, Chak De India to Ae Watan, here is a list of 10 patriotic songs that celebrate the nation's independence. On Wednesday, August 15, India will be celebrating 71 years of Independence.

As the country gears up to celebrate India’s freedom on August 15, here is a list of soulful patriotic songs that you need to have on your playlist. From Maa Tujhe Salaam, Chak De India to Ae Watan, Bollywood has a plethora of songs that celebrate the nation’s independence. With a range of iconic songs that perfectly capture the freedom struggle to latest songs that reflect the mood of the country, these songs are sure to fill your heart with gratitude and pride.

On the occasion of 71st Independence day, here is a list top 10 patriotic songs:

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Sung by award-winning singer AR Rahman, Maa Tujhe Salaam remains one of the most iconic patriotic songs in India.

Ae Watan

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal, Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has captured the hearts and imagination of the masses.

Sandese Aate Hai

Sandese Aate Hai-Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge from the film Border is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod and penned by Javed Akhtar. Released in 1997, Border stars Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, Punit Issar, Tabbu etc.

Chak De India

Sung by Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D’ Cruz and penned by Jaideep Sahni, Chak De India is from the film that goes by the same name and stars Shah Rukh Khan as a hockey coach.

Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera

Another hit from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, the song Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera is from the film Swadesh and has been crooned by AR Rahman.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe is from the film Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Des Rangila

Starring Kajol in the leading role, the song Des Rangila is from the film Fanna and has been sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer while the lyrics have been penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is the title of the film that goes by the same name and stars Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan.

Bande Me Tha Dum

Sung by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Pranab Biswas and Shantanu Moitra, Lage Raho Munna Bhai pays an ode to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle

Crooned by Mahendra Kapoor, Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle is one of the memorable and iconic songs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More