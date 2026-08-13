Independence Day 2026: 7 Patriotic Bollywood Songs Perfect For Instagram Reels

Independence Day is nearly here, and if past years are any indication, Instagram is about to fill up with tricolour filters, old family pictures and a fresh batch of desh-bhakti reels. None of that really lands without the right song playing underneath, though. Bollywood has spent decades building this exact playlist, so here are eight tracks worth considering for your August 15 post.

Ae Watan (Raazi)

This one’s got Alia Bhatt all over it, but that’s not really the point, it’s the emotion that carries it. Not the track to pick if you’re going for celebratory; it works better for reels with a softer, emotional pull, like family reunions or homecoming moments.

Maa Tujhe Salaam (A.R. Rahman)

Ask anyone to name a patriotic song and there’s a decent chance this comes up first. That energetic beat makes it near perfect for flag hoisting footage, parade clips, or fast cut montages.

Chak De India (Chak De! India)

Loud, energetic, impossible not to recognise. If your reel is about a win, a sports moment, or just general feel good chest thumping, this is your track.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)

Want something quieter? This brings a slower, more nostalgic mood, good for content about hometowns, villages, or the everyday version of patriotism that doesn’t need fireworks.

Rang De Basanti (Title Track)

There’s a rebellious, youthful edge to this one that suits college crowds and friend group content much better than solo tributes.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju)

More motivational than strictly patriotic, but it fits reels built around personal wins framed within a larger sense of pride.

Ghar Kab Aaoge (Border 2)

A reworked version of the original “Sandese Aate Hai,” recreated by Mithoon with fresh lyrics from Manoj Muntashir, sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. It was even launched at Tanot near the Longewala border in Jaisalmer, with BSF jawans and their families present. For a reel dedicated to soldiers or the armed forces, this is about as fitting as it gets.

At the end of the day, whether it’s a quick flag clip or a longer story about the country, the song does half the work. These eight, pulled from different decades and moods, should cover most of what creators put out this Independence Day.

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