Independence Day box office clash: After winning our hearts with Desi Boyz to now being face to face in the box office clash, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are back on screens but with two different movies. As the first reviews are kicking in Mission Mangal and Batla House has been to a flying start and the two movies are doing very well at the box office.

Talking about the two movies Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari, and many more is a science-based movie which talks about India’s greatest achievement- Mission Mars. The story of the movie revolves around, Akshay Kumar lead scientist and his crew working on methods t send India’s first satellite to Mars in just one go. Ups and downs, Mission Mangal is a true story which released today on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan and Independence day 2019.

Whereas, Batla House starring John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Mrunal Thakur is a film high on patriotism. After winning hearts with Satyamev Jayate, last year John Abraham’s independence day release, he is back in his home territory. Essaying the role of ACP Yadav, Batla House is a true story based on the Batla House Encounter case. In brief, the encounter took place a few days after the serial Delhi bomb blasts in 2008. As the story unfolds, and we get to know about the true case and how the ACP and encounter specialist John Abraham was being framed by media personnel and politicians.

Check out the trailer of both films here:

Going by the early reviews and box office ticket sell, Mission Mangal is doing well in comparison to Batla House. But both the movies are enjoying a great start as the reviews pull in.

