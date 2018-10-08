Dipali Borkar has been announced as the winner of India's Best Dramebaaz season 3. She is a 10-year-old Pune girl who hasn't just won the golden trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. After winning the show, she has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit have been her role models. Several photographs are surfacing on social media. Check out some of these photos.

Finally, the children’s acting talent hunt show India’s Best Dramebaaz season 3 came to an end on Sunday after announcing Dipali Borkar as the winner of the show. Dipali took away the golden trophy with the grand prize of Rs 5 lakh

After winning the show, while speaking to the news agency IANS, the 10-year-old, hailing from Pune, said the Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shah Rukh Khan have been her role models. She has grown up while watching their films. She also wishes to become a successful actor like them in the future.

Several photographs and videos are doing the rounds on social media. Check out the big winning moment.

The grand finale of the India’s biggest Dramebaaz was no less than a glamorous affair. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the show to promote his latest release Andhadhun.

Apart from the Bollywood actor, dancer, TV reality star and host of the show Shantanu Maheshwari stole the limelight with their witty humour. Comedian Kiku Sharda also appeared in the final episode and entertained the audience with his special comedy act.

10-year-old Dipali said that winning the show is her biggest achievement. She said after working day and night, she has finally won the show and made her family proud. Further, Dipali stated that she would miss the show and it has been one of her best learning experiences. The judges helped her a lot in understanding acting.

Starting her career at a very young age, Dipali has performed in TV shows like Peshwa Bajirao, Super Dancer and Dance Champion. She is currently studying in Class 7. Budding actor Dipali has also bagged her first Bollywood project of Omung for his film. Talking about the same Dipalisaid she is grateful Omung Sir and God. She added what else she could have asked for. Dipali had also received a cheque as her signing amount.

