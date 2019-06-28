India-born Priya Serrao who migrated to Australia from the Middle East won the Miss Universe Australia crown 2019. After winning the competition the 26-year-old model said it was a surprise to her winning the event. Serrao will represent Australia in Miss Universe later this year.

After winning the competition Priya Serrao said, she expects more diversity in the event. She also said that winning Miss Universe Australia was a huge surprise to her as it was her first beauty pageant contest.

Priya Serrao is a law graduate who currently works at the Department of Jobs, Precincts and regions in Melbourne, she was born in India. Her family moved to Oman and Dubai before settling finally in Australia.

Western Australia’s Bella Kasimba and Marijina Radmanovic from Victoria rounded out in top three of this year, placing second and third.

She shared a beautiful photo of herself in a blush pink dress. Sharing pictures on social media, she thanked her family and friends for the support and she also affirmed that it was unbelievable what happened to her in the last 24 hours.

