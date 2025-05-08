India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Later, the actor revised the post, removing the original caption and retaining only the emoji and hashtag. He also disabled the comment section on the now-viral image, possibly to avoid controversy or unsolicited reactions.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor—India’s strategic military response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam—several Bollywood celebrities have voiced strong support for the Indian Armed Forces.

Shahid Kapoor Shares, Then Edits Post Supporting the Armed Forces

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a powerful image of an Indian Air Force aircraft, initially captioning it with the words: “India doesn’t provoke. But India never forgets,” followed by the Indian flag emoji and the hashtag #OperationSindoor.

Later, the actor revised the post, removing the original caption and retaining only the emoji and hashtag. He also disabled the comment section on the now-viral image, possibly to avoid controversy or unsolicited reactions.

Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns Terrorism

Ayushmann Khurrana also joined the chorus of support. Sharing a striking image labeled “Operation Sindoor,” the actor wrote, “Terrorism has no place in this world,” along with the Indian flag emoji, underscoring his solidarity with the nation and its forces.

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat co-star, expressed his support in a minimalist yet patriotic way. He posted an Indian flag on his Instagram Story along with the hashtag #OperationSindoor, aligning himself with the national sentiment.

Kamal Haasan Praises India’s Strategic Response

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan issued a firm statement reflecting the emotions of millions. “A proud India stands united with its armed forces,” he wrote, applauding the government’s decisive action and condemning terrorism. He emphasized that India will not be shaken by such cowardly acts and praised the nation’s strength and unity.

Ajay Devgn added his voice to the growing list of celebrity supporters by lauding both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces. He posted, “Saluting our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our Indian forces. India stands tall and strong. Jai Hind!”

From Shahid Kapoor to Kamal Haasan, the Indian film fraternity has showcased a united front, expressing deep respect and appreciation for the Indian Army’s efforts. Their collective response signals that Bollywood stands firmly with the nation in times of crisis.