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Home > Entertainment News > ‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal

‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the BMC's removal of Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video and asked the civic body to re-upload her public-awareness appeal.

Dia Mirza (Image: X)
Dia Mirza (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 13:10 IST

The Bombay High Court has expressed deep displeasure over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to remove actor Dia Mirza’s pollution-free Diwali appeal from its social media platforms. Taking serious note of the controversy, the court asked the civic body to re-upload the video, which urged citizens to avoid firecrackers and be mindful of air and noise pollution.

During the proceedings, the High Court also stressed that India is a secular country and said politicians must keep this in mind. The court’s intervention comes days after Dia’s video was removed following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, triggering a political row.

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What Did Bombay High Court Say About Dia Mirza’s Diwali Video?

The High Court reportedly expressed deep pain and displeasure over the removal of Dia’s video and directed the BMC to upload her public-awareness message again. The court also observed, “India is a secular country,” adding that politicians should remember this. Its remarks came amid the controversy surrounding the actor’s participation in the civic body’s pollution-awareness campaign.

The BMC had originally included Dia among several public figures asked to appeal to Mumbaikars to celebrate an environmentally mindful Diwali. The campaign featured other celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

Why Did BMC Remove Dia Mirza’s Diwali Video?

The controversy began after the BMC shared Dia’s video as part of its campaign against air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers. Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to the actor’s inclusion, writing on X, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from Dia Mirza. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

The BMC subsequently removed Dia’s video from its social media platforms, while similar appeals featuring other celebrities remained available. The selective removal prompted questions from opposition leaders and renewed attention to the civic body’s decision.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also criticised Dia, reportedly describing her as “anti-Hindu” and saying she would be blacklisted from government-related projects. These remarks added another layer to the controversy.

What Did Dia Mirza Say After Her Video Was Taken Down?

Responding to the backlash, Dia said the video had been recorded in the interest of public awareness. She maintained that air pollution was a public-health concern and that efforts to reduce it should be welcomed. The actor also questioned why anyone would object to a video that she said had been recorded at the request of the Bombay High Court and the BMC.

The court’s latest intervention has now brought the focus back to the original purpose of the campaign: encouraging citizens to celebrate Diwali while being mindful of pollution. The BMC has been asked to re-upload Dia’s appeal.

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‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal
Tags: BMCBollywood newsBombay High CourtDia MirzaDiwali 2026

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‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal
‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal
‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal
‘India Is A Secular Country’: Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal
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