India lockdown for 21 days: After PM Modi's decision to complete lockdown in all the states and districts, Television actors have come in support and urged fans to stay calm and protect yourself by practicing social distancing. From Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti to Sidharth Shukla, Akanksha Puri, take a look at their tweets and posts here—

India lockdown for 21 days: This won’t be wrong to say that COVID-19 has not just affected the health of the people suffering, it has also affected the businesses, industries and also the economic status of the country. From giving guidelines to the public to practice social distancing to imposing lockdowns, the government is also trying their best to fight the battle against coronavirus. Some hours back, in his second speech against coronavirus, PM Modi has now imposed a lockdown for the next 21 days across the country and has asked people to please stay at home for the next 21 days.

He also announced that in all the states and districts, there will be no shortage of essential commodities like medicines and other eatables during this lockdown. Soon after Modi’s speech, several actors have also come up in support of PM Modi in persuading people to stay at home as these 21 days are very crucial to control the spread of the virus. Recently many Television actors have also shared the message through their Twitter and Instagram handles to make people understand the seriousness of the subject.

Recently, Hina Khan shared on Instagram and on Twitter, urging people not to buy essential commodities in abundance as it can lead to a shortage for a needy person. She also urged people to avoid overcrowding and practice social distancing. Further, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lauded Modi’s decision and requested her fans to follow the guidelines given by the government.

Take a look at the tweets:

Be safe and stay at home for yourself and your family! #21Days #21daysLockdown — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 24, 2020

Essentials will b available during this period of lockdown as promised by d government. Only trust will get us through this grave Pandemic. Overcrowding may result in the very thing you wanna avoid. Precautions r fine but fearful steps r not good.

Plz practice social distancing! — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 24, 2020

Its a complete #LockdownNow till 14th April !! 21 days #lockdown “Jaan hai toh Jahan hai” as Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi Be safe everyone !! Stay at home !! Don’t panic ..Let’s be united and Let’s #fightCoronavirus together ! — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 24, 2020

Complete lockdown till 14th of april 2020 from midnight.Please request you all to follow what our honourable prime minister @narendramodi ji has requested for. #21daysoflockdown #saveyousavenation #COVIDー19 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 24, 2020

Not just this, Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti also supported this lockdown of 21 days and revealed that the only solution of protecting yourself is social distancing. Further, Television actor and dancer Sanjeeda Shaikh, who has always astonished her fans with her phenomenal acting skills, recently came up with the same message and urged people to stay at home for the next 21 days.

Let’s do this India. Let’s support this 21 days #lockdown and beat this #virus.

It’s much required and the only option right now to be safe. — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) March 24, 2020

Now stay home .. Take it seriously — Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) March 24, 2020

Not just this, later Siddharth Nigam, Akanksha Puri, Iqbal Khan, and Kavita also urged people to take this lockdown seriously and save yourselves with your family members from this pandemic.

में आप सबसे अनुरोध करता हूँ की कृपया घर से बहार ना निकलेय घर पर ही रहे.#jaanhaintohjahan @narendramodi Thank you sir✊❤️ — Siddharth Nigam (@siddnigam_off) March 24, 2020

What we can do in this lockdown:

Give paid leaves along with ration to our househelps and staff, pulses,aata,chawal etc, reduce our extravagant consumption and go on a diet while we save and stock up for an unpredictable future., Read any holy scripture of your respective faith😇 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 24, 2020

