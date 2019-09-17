India News honours P se Pyaar F se Farraar actor Bhavesh Kumar with Emerging Talent Award: Bhavesh Kumar was honoured with Emerging Talent Award at Pioneer of North award presented by India News held in Chandigarh by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Mr. Jai Ram Thakur in the presence of other business dignities.

P se Pyaar F Se Farraar’s director Manoj Tiwari congratulating Bhavesh’s achievement says, “Bhavesh is quite sincere towards his work and it’s just a start, he will be getting many more awards in future because there is something called honesty and dedication for work which I have noticed in him during shoot of our film.”

‘P se Pyaar F se Farraar’ has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar. It is produced by Dr.Jogender Singh under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and movie is Nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures. Helmed by Manoj Tiwari P se Pyaar, F se Farraar is slated to release on 18th Oct 2019.

