Expressing her views on the prevailing sexual harassment incident in India, Bollywood actor Divya Dutta on Saturday said that strict and prompter laws should be made against such crimes in the country. While addressing India News Maharashtra Manch, the actor said that we need to stand by the woman who raises her voice against the sexual harassment and needs support.

On being asked about the campaigns like the #MeToo movement, which landed Hollywood movie mafia Harvey Weinstein behind the bars, to be a part of the Bollywood industry to fight the casting couch and physical assaults that take place in India, the actor said that ” It would take some time to happen in India. When it comes to the West, there is a unity, people form unions to fight against a particular cause but in India, it is just the opposite. In Bollywood, we ask people to fight their battle and assure them that we are right behind them. However, when it comes to actually support them, people step back. So for Bollywood, there is still a long way to go for the stringent actions against the casting couch incidents.”

Hinting at a possibility that sometimes people do have to lose the work if they decide to fight against the casting couch, the actor said, ” I would be lying if I say I have never been propositioned. But it my case it was never direct as my persona clearly reads, “No means No.” Earlier Divya had also claimed that she faced a lot of problems finding work in the industry as there was no sugar daddy who could provide her with work.

