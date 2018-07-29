People believe that a filmmaker has the right to make anything but it's not the case, said Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday while addressing the India News Maharashtra Manch held in Mumbai, Madhur Bhandarkar said that he is only focussed in filmmaking, after being asked whether he would enter politics.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday addressed India News Maharashtra Manch event which took place in Mumbai and said that people believe that a filmmaker has the liberty and right to make anything but that was not the case. He said that rather a filmmaker is concerned about a number of things while making a movie. Further speaking at India News Manch, Madhur Bhandarkar said that the film industry will not act as one industry until there will be selective activism. Responding to a question whether he would like to enter politics, Madhur Bhandarkar said that he is only focussed in filmmaking. Speaking on politics, Madhur Bhandarkar said that he like people from different political parties with which he has good relations.

Madhur Bhandarkar said that he will not make films on political subjects in the future. He said that he affected by the views of people when they had criticised him after his recent film Indu Sarkar. Madhur Bhandarkar was joined by film trade analyst Komal Nahta and filmmaker Anil Mehta during the session. Responding to a question on whether filmmaker feels scared while speaking on any political leader said that people say whatever they want.

Sharing his thoughts on the use of social media, filmmaker Anil Sharma said that early a handful of people used to talk in media but due to social media, everyone is sharing their thoughts and it has become like a toy for them. Speaking on the issue of trolling, Anil Sharma said that it has become a profession for some people who just believe in criticising people on whatever they try to do or say in their lives.

