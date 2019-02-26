After Indian Air Force pounced back at Pakistan's terror outfits as the revenge of traumatic Pulwama attack, Indians have been applauding the victory. Celebrities are taking to their social media accounts to congratulate and salute the IAF for the big accomplishment. Joining the list, Amrapali Dubey posted a photo with the caption Jai Hind, saluting the Indian Air Force. Here's the Instagram post!

As India has successfully avenged the loss of 42 lives with the second surgical strike, applauds from everywhere are being heard. Bollywood celebrities, politicians, cricketers, everyone has flooded social media with salutes to Indian Air Force. After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Ekta Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vivek Oberoi, Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey has joined the league.

The Bhojpuri diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo, saluting the Indian Air Force for the great accomplishment. The actor posted a photo of Indian Air force and captioned it saying, Jai Hind. Amrapali Dubey is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who keeps on sharing the latest photos of her on social media and grabs the attention of the audience. But this time, the gorgeous lady has caught our attention as she posted on her official Instagram account to congratulated Indian Air Force for the successful mission.

Amrapali Dubey has been a part of many superhit Bhojpuri movies and is counted amongst one of the most successful actors of the industry. As soon as she posted this photo, comments started showering and fans started sharing their views with the Bhojpuri queen. People have commented with salutes and praises for Indian Air force and are also calling it a golden movement.

