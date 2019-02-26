India strikes back: India avenged the Pulwama terror attack on February 26, Tuesday, by attacking Jaish-E-Mohammed terror camps by dropping 1000 kg bombs. After the aftermath of the attack, Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Ekta Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vivek Oberoi and many others took to their official Twitter account to salute the Indian Air Force and their valour. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in his tweet applauded the attack and added ‘Quiet No More’.
Saluting the Indian Air Force, Ajay Devgn tweeted if one messes with the best, they will die like the rest. Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan expressed pride in the real-life heroes and added that he salutes their valour. With this, the general sentiment on social media reinstates that the attack is Surgical Strike 2 and references related to Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike have flooded social media.
Take a look at how the celebrity brigade is reacting to IAF strike in Pakistan:
Speaking about the film Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal, the film is in no mood to halt at the cinema screens despite strong competition from subsequent releases like Gully Boy, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and now Total Dhamaal. The catchphrase of the film, ‘Hows The Josh’ has been echoed not just among the fans and Bollywood industry but also amid political circles.
Leave a Reply