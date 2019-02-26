India strikes back: Actors like Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and many more have hailed IAF attack on Jaish-E-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan. Also regarded as Surgical Strike 2, the airstrike was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack that took place in Jammu & Kashmir on February 14.

India strikes back: India avenged the Pulwama terror attack on February 26, Tuesday, by attacking Jaish-E-Mohammed terror camps by dropping 1000 kg bombs. After the aftermath of the attack, Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Ekta Kapoor, Paresh Raval, Vivek Oberoi and many others took to their official Twitter account to salute the Indian Air Force and their valour. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in his tweet applauded the attack and added ‘Quiet No More’.

Saluting the Indian Air Force, Ajay Devgn tweeted if one messes with the best, they will die like the rest. Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan expressed pride in the real-life heroes and added that he salutes their valour. With this, the general sentiment on social media reinstates that the attack is Surgical Strike 2 and references related to Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike have flooded social media.

Take a look at how the celebrity brigade is reacting to IAF strike in Pakistan:

Salute to the our armed forces.

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 26, 2019

A salute to the Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 26, 2019

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019

No starting wars but ending it like 🙌🙌🙏🙏 #IndianAirForce 🇮🇳 #JaiHind — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

I love This pic! The resolve the belief! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/oHQQJ7pmny — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) February 26, 2019

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019

A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019

नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2019

Speaking about the film Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal, the film is in no mood to halt at the cinema screens despite strong competition from subsequent releases like Gully Boy, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and now Total Dhamaal. The catchphrase of the film, ‘Hows The Josh’ has been echoed not just among the fans and Bollywood industry but also amid political circles.

