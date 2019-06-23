India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019: Thousands of milk farmers in Assam sponsored by Amul reportedly supported the Afghanistan cricket team rather than the Indian cricket team. Read the article to know why.

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019: In the 28th match of the 2019 ODI World Cup between India vs Afghanistan yesterday, on June 22, India managed to pull back a win following a lacklustre batting performance. The Afghanistan team received much praise for putting up a good fight across various social media as well as from an unexpected place.

Thousands of milk farmers from Assam, part of Amul’s Milk Producer’s Welfare Association (MPWA), supported Afghanistan in their match against India. This was due to the brands sponsoring the two teams.

The Indian cricket team is sponsored by Chinese brand Oppo while the Afghanistan team’s sponsor is the Indian dairy brand Amul. While these Assam farmers have an undying love for their nation, Amul has provided them with a stable means of livelihood. Previously, these farmers struggled to sell milk at proper prices. Through Amul, they are receiving good prices for their product.

Therefore, as a homage to the brand that provided these struggling farmers with stable incomes, they showed their support for the Afghanistan cricket team. A total of 75,000 farmers from Central and Lower Assam districts now work for Amul owing to their registration of farmers under the MPWA. These registrations were made through the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, the body currently marketing the Amul brand. This has led to a drastic increase in income for these farmers.

It is thus quite reasonable to see such support for the Afghanistan cricket team by numerous Assam farmers. The market share of Amul is the largest in the northeastern city of Guwahati and is on the rise continually.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App