India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup tournament 2019 has been kickstarted in England. There is a lot of excitement for the match across the world. Indian fans across social media are going berserk for supporting their respective teams. While some netizens are posting their excitement through Twitter posts. Some crazy fans opted to post their craziness through memes. We’ve come across with several memes which are grabbing everyone’s attention.

Be it Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala dress or Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bollywood stars have become a victim of meme-making. Music artist Ali Zafar also posted a photograph where he can be seen looking up in the sky. He used this to poke fun at ICC and the World Cup fans.

Check out some memes which are being shared on Twitter:

Mandira Bedi tweeted that please try to bring your A game. Because we want to see a good match, when India beats Pakistan.

Please try to bring your A game, you-know-who!! Because we want to see a good match, when we beat you. #CWC2019 👊🏼 — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) June 16, 2019

Selfie time 📸📸 Look who's in the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Aw55hFImqM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

May the best team win today, and India is the best team. India 🇮🇳 vs Pakistan 🇵🇰 #ICCWorldCup2019 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 16, 2019

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

In terms of victories, there had been 73 victories and India had only 54 wins in the history of World Cup. Several Bollywood stars such as Ayushmaan Khurrana, Disha Patani, Mandira Bedi, Sunil Grover took to Twitter to share their excitement before the match.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be starring in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. In the video, Ayushmaan Khurrana can be seen spreading anti-discrimination message on Twitter. He said that when India and Pakistan play against each other, all the differences evaporates.

India is facing 7th encounter with Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments so far.

