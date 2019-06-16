India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: It seems that even Bollywood can't wait for the match between India and Pakistan in Manchester. From Shah Rukh Khan, Sunil Grover to Disha Patani, here is how Bollywood is cheering up for India.

Finally, the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan has begun and the entire country is much-excited for this battle. Talking about the records, India has never lost a World Cup game with Pakistan and it is expected that India will continue with the same pace. India has in all played 6 matches in the current World Cup series which had the same pattern. Currently, all the fans from both the countries as well as the players on the cricket ground are in full power mode for the match.

Though Pakistan has won one-day matches opposite India, it has somehow lost whenever the arch-rivals came across each other in World Cup.

Recently, some Bollywood celebrities have expressed their excitement on social media. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan has shared a picture on Twitter. Both the son and father are wearing India cricket team jerseys with customised names. Both are sitting showcasing their back in front of the cameras. Shah Rukh Khan’s t-shirt says Mufasa meanwhile Aryan’s t-shirt carries the name of Simba from the animated cartoon series The Lion King.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Not only Shah Rukh Khan, but Bharat actor Sunil Grover also tweeted to cheer up Indian team for today’s big battle in Manchester. Moreover, Badhaai actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a promo of his upcoming film Article 15 on this lovely occasion of India vs Pakistan World cup match.

May the best team win today, and India is the best team. India 🇮🇳 vs Pakistan 🇵🇰 #ICCWorldCup2019 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 16, 2019

Moreover, the official handle of BCCI also tweeted a picture featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Sehwag at the stadium ahead of the battle. Moreover, Bollywood actor Disha Patani also shared a picture wishing luck to the Indian team.

Selfie time 📸📸 Look who's in the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Aw55hFImqM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

