Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal who is riding on the swings of success has signed a new project for her. The glam doll who is currently on the post production schedules of her movie Kavacham has already another one signed under her name. Other than impressing fans with her beauty, Kajal Aggarwal is doing a remarkable job in her career. Her acting skills have bagged her Shankar's next big project Indian 2 which will also star Kamal Haasan.

Earlier it was a rumour that surfaced internet but now Kajal has herself confirmed it. In the music launch event of her latest film Kavacham, she opened up about her future projects.The movie will star Kajal opposite Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas.On this, Kajal revealed that she will soon be seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The Tollywood diva was quoted saying that she is doing one more film with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and she also has a film with Kamal Haasan which she is looking forward to.

According to a few reports, Kajal will be moulded in a complete new look for the movie with a lot of makeup. And while Kamal Haasan recently finished the look test for Indian 2, Shankar was caught saying in an media interaction that he got goosebumps when he saw Kamal as Senathipathi from the original version of Indian.

Other than Kajal Aggarwal, there are many more celebs who will be starring the big project including Simbu, Dulquer Salmaan, Ajay Devgn and Nayanthara. The movie is apparently going on floors this December 14 in Hyderabad. There is a huge set that has been made for the film particularly. Interestingly, the company which bankrolled Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 will be producing this one too, Lyca Productions.

