Director Shankar dropped the best Pongal gift to all Kamal Haasan fans by unveiling the first look of upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. In the poster, Haasan can be seen angry and pointing the finger towards the camera.

Director Shankar dropped the best Pongal gift to all Kamal Haasan fans by unveiling the first look of upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. In the poster, Haasan can be seen angry and pointing the finger towards the camera. Director Shankar Shanmugham shared the first look of Indian 2 on his twitter handle with the caption #indian2 Hi everyone! “Happy Pongal,” As the face of Kamal is kept blur in the poster so it has made the audience getting more interested and follow up the movie buzz about Indian 2.

The shooting of the movie will start from January 18 and music will be given by Anirudh Ravichander. Kajal Agarwal is finalised as the female lead of the movie as she confirmed the news by her tweet. She took it to twitter and expressed about how excited she is to start this new journey of Indian 2 and gain some new experiences.

“New journey, new experiences… Excited and looking forward to joining the sets of #Indian2 :)@shankarshanmugh @ikamalhaasan.” She tweeted.

See the first look here:

Composer Anirudh also confirmed the news of his inclusion in the movie through a tweet and express his sense of pride about working for Indian 2, he also expressed his happiness to work with Shankar Shanmugham.

“Indian 2…Proud to be a part of @shankarshanmugh sir’s vision with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir Focus on from Jan 18 @LycaProductions Happy Pongal to one and all,” he tweeted.

Producers Lyca Productions had officially announced Indian 2 on November 7, 2018, which was also Kamal Haasan’s 64th birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More