Indian 2 poster: On the occasion of Pongal, the much-awaited film of Kamal Haasan Indian 2 poster has been released on the social media. The trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the poster on the Twitter handle. In the poster, the versatile actor Kamal Haasan has yet again amazed us with his unrecognisable appearance. In the poster, he can be seen sporting in an actor-politician look of the popular octogenarian character Senapathy, a vigilante in khaki.

This is not the first time that his transformation has grabbed our attention. Time and again, he has proved his stellar acting performance in movies such as Hey Raam, Chachi 420, Visawaroopam, Dasaavatar with his stunning transformation. With this poster and kind of a role, he has proved that age is just a number. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Shankar and Kamal Haasan are collaborating after 22 years.

The project will go on the floors from Friday. This film is the sequel of 1996 blockbuster Indian. This film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. In November last year, the makeup test and first look photoshoot for Kamal Haasan took place. This film also marks DoP Ravi Varman’s collaboration with Kamal Haasan after Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Dasavatharam.

In one of the interviews, revealing his inspiration, the director Shankar said he was forced to bribe a couple of officers to avail community certificate and income certificate during his college admission. That was the spark behind this film. Every issue that affects the common man has been addressed in Indian 2.

Music by Anirudh Ravichander, writers such as Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar are working in the film.

