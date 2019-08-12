Indian 2: Tamil actress Rakul Preet Singh in her Instagram story announced that she has begun shooting for Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Popular Indian star Rakul Preet Singh, who is best known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu movies, has started shooting for the much-awaited Tamil movie Indian 2. The diva shared a photo on her Instagram story and announced that the shooting for Indian 2 has begun!

In the photo, we see Rakul Preet Singh posing with her script in a mirror selfie and is looking sexy in a beige coloured body-hugging dress. Indian 2 is a Tamil action-drama which stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles just like the first part and will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Bae Suzy, Vidyut Jammwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, RJ Balaji, Anant Mahadevan and Delhi Ganesh in important roles.

This will also mark Kamal Haasan’s last movie due to his prior commitment to politics. Kamal Haasan is one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has produced and after contributing to Indian cinema for over 60 years, Kamal Haasan will finally be moving on from cinema. Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which is slated to hit the silver screen on April 14, 2021.

The film is being helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar and is being backed by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film is the sequel to 1996 blockbuster Tamil movie Indian. Indian 2 will be co-distributed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Rakul Preet Singh will be essaying a key role in Indian 2.

She was last seen in Tamil movie NGK and Bollywood film De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu earlier this year. Apart from Indian 2, Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan which is slated to release later this year. She will also be seen in Telugu rom-com Manmadhudu 2.

