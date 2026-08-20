From Sai Pallavi, R Madhavan To Shreya Sharma: 5 Indian Stars Who Chose Acting After Studying Medicine, Engineering And Dentistry

The journey to becoming a film actor is not necessarily one that starts at the acting schools. For many stars in India, the path to fame started in medical schools, engineering schools, and even dentistry school in the case of Shreya Sharma.

Shreya graduated from her BDS program and then went to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting, but she is definitely not alone in this regard, as many other actors have made the transition from another career path to acting. These include Sai Pallavi, whose background is in medicine, as well as R Madhavan and Kriti Sanon, who are engineers.

Shreya Sharma: From BDS To Bollywood

Even before becoming a regular presence on set locations, Shreya Sharma had earned a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from SGT University, Gurugram. The switch from dentist to actress did not happen overnight and acting was not something that she took up impulsively after her graduation. Shreya was busy engaging in many extracurricular activities such as theatre, dancing, cultural events, etc. during her university days besides being the student president. She later left for Mumbai to follow her passion for acting.

Some of the initial steps in her path were workshops, auditions and small projects such as Jatadhara and Mastii 4. The latter was her first Bollywood project starring other actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi.

Sai Pallavi: She Studied Medicine Before Becoming A Star

Sai Pallavi could have been following a completely different professional route as well. The Premam actress attended Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia and graduated from there with a degree in Medicine before venturing into the world of movies.

She made her debut in the Malayalam movie Premam in 2015, and her role in the movie as Malar made her a popular choice with the audience. Some of the movies she has worked in include Fidaa, Maari 2, Love Story, and Gargi. Despite having been educated in Medicine, acting was her calling.

R Madhavan: Engineering Came Before The Movies

Before being Maddy for an entire generation, R Madhavan pursued studies in electronics engineering from the Rajaram College in Kolhapur. There were many possibilities open to him after completing his graduation from college. Madhavan was associated with various public speaking and personality development sessions before finally coming into TV and film industry.

Post his appearance on TV, he was highly successful in Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey in 2000. Later, Madhavan became famous through various Hindi films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots.

Kriti Sanon: An Engineer Who Chose The Film Set

Kriti Sanon too had an educational background which was totally disconnected from what she would eventually take up as her profession. She studied BTech in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before turning to modelling and acting.

Her first film appearance came in Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine along with Mahesh Babu before making her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014. After several years have passed, Kriti has carved out a career for herself in entertainment films as well as acting-oriented ones, including earning a National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi.

Manushi Chhillar: From Medical College To Miss World And Bollywood

Before she stepped into pageants and films, Manushi Chhillar was a student of medicine from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Haryana. However, everything took a different turn when she started participating in beauty pageants and won the title of Miss World 2017, which is the first title for India in 17 years.

It was then followed by Bollywood. Manushi made her Bollywood debut in the movie “Samrat Prithviraj” along with Akshay Kumar in the year 2022.

Shreya Sharma’s journey from dentistry to acting may therefore sound unusual, but Indian cinema has repeatedly shown that an academic degree does not necessarily decide where someone eventually ends up. Sometimes the classroom prepares you for one career, while ambition takes you somewhere entirely different.

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