Is something brewing up between Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa and Indian cricketer KL Rahul? Well, their Instagram comment chat says so! While Sonam is busy thinking about her love, Rahul couldn't stop himself from replying and instantly commented on her Instagram post saying "Just a call away."

Well, we all know Bollywood and cricket world has a lot of connection. Be it the cricketers doing an advertisement or falling in love with the Bollywood beauty. From Virat Kohli getting married to Rab Ne Banadi Jodi star Anushka Sharma to Bollywood diva Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh living a happy married life with daughter Hinaya. There is a new addition to the list and its none other than KL Rahul, one of the most good-looking guys of Indian Cricket Team.

Watching sunset and thinking of you❤️ A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa earlier in her post wrote, “Date tonight” which made the Indian cricketer KL Rahul comment on her post with emojis. But the chat didn’t end there, SBajwa replied to the cheeky comment of Rahul. Although, the two have never been spotted hanging out together but we are sure something is brewing up between the handsome cricketer Rahul and Bollywood beauty Sonam Bajwa.

While Rahul is currently with his Indian cricket team in England for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Sonam Bajwa is enjoying the success of Gippy Grewal, Jaswinder Bhalla and Binnu Dhillon starrer Carry On Jatta which was released on June 1, 2018. The two make sure their fans are happy and get a treat quite often by posting photos and videos of themselves on Social media. Take a look at the hot and sizzling photos of Sonam Bajwa and KL Rahul.

Date tonight ❤️ A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 22, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

