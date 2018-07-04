Sushant Singh Rajput as per sources will be seen playing the role of MS Dhoni once again in the sequel. Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala's movie MS Dhoni 2 will revolve around the journey of Dhoni post India's World Cup victory back in 2011. Rajput has recently completed the shooting of upcoming movie Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan.

Kai Po Che star Sushant Singh Rajput after Kedarnath, Son Chiriya and The Fault In Our Stars will entertain his fans with the sequel of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. According to the buzz doing rounds in the industry, Singh is collaborating with Ronnie Screwvala’s production house for the biopic which will be made on a bigger scale. The sequel will revolve around India’s historic victory at the World Cup 2011. The film will also welcome Dhoni’s baby girl Ziva in the sequel.

As per sources, filmmaker Ronnie is impressed with Sushant for Dhoni 2.0. Shuddh Desi Romance actor was recently spotted at the wrap-up party of Kedarnath. He will start shooting for Son Chiriye and soon will announce his decision for Aankhen 2 and Andaz Apna Apna 2. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput will share the screen with Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan for the second instalment of Aanken.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016. The Indian biographical sports film revolved around the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Test, ODI and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team. Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Rajesh Sharma, Mithun Chakrabarty, Kumud Mishra, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Kiran More, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee and Ravindra Mankani were in the first edition of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan will hit the theatres on November 30, 2018. Sushant Singh Rajput was recently spotted having fun at the wrap-up party of Kedarnath. Rajput’s next project Son Chiraiya will star Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie will hit the theatres by the end of this year.

