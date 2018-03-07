Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose during a panel discussion ‘Controlling creativity: Is censorship relevant?’ alongside veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal at the Ficci Frames 2018has said though she wishes to cast Fawad Khan in a film she can’t do due to the ban put on Pakistani actors.

Pakistani actor and singer Fawad Khan, who also featured in many Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is loved by Indian audience. Many women across India are crazy for Fawad and his astonishing looks. However, soon after there was a ban put on Pakistani actors featuring in Bollywood films, we couldn’t get to see Fawad in any Bollywood movie after Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Nevertheless, there might be good news for all Fawad Khan fans in India as Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose has said though she wishes to cast Fawad Khan in a film she is unfortunately unable to do so due to a ban on Pakistani actors in the country.

The national award-winning filmmaker said the calls of bans on talent should be stopped and there should be artistic freedom for actors and filmmakers in the country. Her comments came during a panel discussion ‘Controlling creativity: Is censorship relevant?’ alongside veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal at the Ficci Frames 2018. Answering questions on how the constant restrictions from the Central Board of Film Certification is affecting the creativity and freedom of expression, Shonali said, “Instead of taking action to protect the rights of women and project their image under the right light, they are restricting filmmakers from doing their work freely.”

The entire fiasco resurfaced last month when Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song Ishtehaar in the Bollywood film Welcome to New York must be dubbed by someone else. Supriyo also demanded a ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood. However, with filmmakers taking a stand for the artistic freedom, there might be chances that we’ll soon get to see Fawad in a Bollywood film.

