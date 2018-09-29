Much-loved singing reality show Indian Idol, which has gifted us singers like Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, is again on the verge of finding another gem from its 10th season. Recently, this season got graced by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who not only came as a guest but also gave an audition for the wild-card entry. Here's the video!

One of the biggest singing reality shows Indian Idol, which is running its 10th season since this July, welcomed Bollywood actor Salman Khan in its latest episode. Indian Idol grabs a lot of popularity and love from the audience with every instalment. This time too, the singing tug of war is creating headlines while it sticks to its place among the top 20 shows by BARC India’s viewership list. Salman Khan recently graced the stage along with the cast of his latest production Love Yatri.

The much-talked upcoming movie Love Yatri’s team including the lead actors, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma went to this much-loved reality show to promote their movie and were seen looking adorable as ever in a traditional avatar. As the promo of the show went viral because of Salman’s presence, his audition for a wildcard entry has made the fans even crazier and excited for the episode. Here’s the video:

Superstar Salman Khan made his special appearance as a wild-card entry on the show and gave a proper introduction to the judges. While singer Anu Malik was spotted asking him quirky questions, Neha Kakkar could not control her excitement and was noted continuously hooting for Salman. The host of the show Maniesh Paul kept his gimmick as interesting as ever and adding up to the fun, Salman sang a song himself.

In his audition, Salman Khan sang the song Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai from his movie Sultan. This performance by the iconic actor showered him with a lot of appreciation by the judging panel, contestants and the audience. After this, Salman took the guest’s seat and praised all the performances by the contestants of Indian Idol season 10.

