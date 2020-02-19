Indian Idol 11: Singer Neha Kakkar has again hit the headlines, not for her ace singing or for highest TRP gaining show, Indian Idol 11, but for her not so good relationship with Himansh Kohli. Check her post

Indian Idol 11: India’s most loved singer Neha Kakkar’s recent post reveals a lot about her personal life, as rumours are cornering around that recently Neha and Himanshi Kohli are not in good terms with each other, in her latest yet cryptic post, Neha wrote: Living a happy life and it all happened due to good deeds and good karma! People who are trying to pull me down by saying bad about me, they are nothing but fake, jealous and using my fame and name to be in the news, get famous with work and not because of her, and if she will start revealing the truth then will drag your mother, father and sister’s name too, don’t play victim card in front of the people and portraying me like a villain, stay away!!

In an interview, Himansh revealed the reason behind the break-up and said, it was all Neha’s decision to part ways, so respecting that, we moved on, however, her every online post, drags him to another controversy, which leads to justifying him for no reason, but once we shared a great bond so he avoids making remarks related to her or relationship.

Talking about Neha’s singing career, she is riding high as she has various big-budget singing projects in her kitty, currently, she is one of the judges in Indian Idol-season 11, and has sung some of the hit songs like Gal Ban Gayi, Phone Mein Teri Photo, La La La, Nikle Currant, Makhna, Superstar, Goa Beach, and Daily daily.

Check the post here:

