Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner: The grand finale of Indian Idol 11 is finally here and we would shortly know who lifts the winning trophy. The top 5 contestants in the running to become Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner are Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, Sunny Hindustani and Rohit Raut.

Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner: The day for which we all have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. After months of ruling the TRP charts, Indian Idol 11 will get its ultimate winner today, February 23, 2020. It will be the viewers who will decide which contestant charmed them the most with his/her melodious voice and will lifts the Indian Idol 11 winners trophy. The contestants who are in the running to win the show are Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, Sunny Hindustani and Rohit Raut.

Along with the star judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, Ayushmann Khurrana will also grace Indian Idol 11 grand finale to promote his latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan along with the entire team. Considering Ayushmann Khurana is a fabulous singer himself, he will sure add a starry touch to the musical night. Reports are also rife that Krushna Abhishek will also make a guest appearance on Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale to amp up the entertainment quotient.

For all of you wondering when and where to watch Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale, don’t fret. Here are all the details. Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale will air on Sony Tv at 8 pm tonight (February 23, 2020, Sunday). However, this is not it. To watch the grand finale on your mobile phone, you can also log on to Jio TV app, Sonyliv app or Airtel XStream and watch it anywhere.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla, says he rules her heart

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update, February 21: Omg! Bhide finds, Tapu will confess his love to Sonu

To make your favourite contestant win the show, don’t forget to cast your vote because if not now, then when?! The voting lines will be opened for the last time tonight where you will be able to vote LIVE for the contestants only on SonyLiv app. You can also log on to sonyliv.com to make your vote count.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 promo: Watch Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel make hilarious entry

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App