Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner social media reaction: Sunny Hindustani has been announced as the winner of Indian Idol 11. On his win, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh shared his best wishes on Twitter and said that he has made everyone proud.

Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner social media reaction: Sunny Hindustani has been declared as the winner of Indian Idol 11 and his big win has led to a wave of celebrations not just in Punjab but across the country and on social media. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated the singer on Twitter and said that that he has made everyone proud. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also congratulated him for hard-earned win and said that his journey in Indian Idol 11 has been very inspirational.

Along with the political personalities, fans also took to social media to congratulate him and applaud his incredible journey from being a shoe cleaner outside Batinda’s ISBT to being the winner of Indian Idol 11. However, there are also some viewers who feel that Sunny won because sympathy votes and there were other contestants who were much more deserving than him.

Echoing the same sentiment, a Twitter user shared that the show has been biased towards Sunny Hindustani. Although he is a sensation, he has been singing all repeat songs and displays minimal versatility. The user further shared that Rohit Raut should have won the show instead of Sunny Hindustani.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Rohit’s beloved Sonakshi to fall prey of a deadly virus

Happy about talented #Punjab boy #SunnyHindustani winning the #IndianIdolGrandFinale. @sunny_singer11 you have made us all proud. Congratulations and wishing you all the success ahead! pic.twitter.com/My7aI3g0wT — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2020

Heartiest congratulations #SunnyHindustani on your hard-earned win. You made us all proud. Journey of this melodious #IndianIdol season 11 winner Bathinda boy is an inspiration to many. Wishing him all the success ahead.@sunny_singer11 pic.twitter.com/0iTY3y1kgu — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 23, 2020

#IndianIdol11 #IndianIdolGrandFinale

It is truly heartwarming to watch #SunnyHindustani win the trophy! Well deserved!! His is an awe-inspiring run for the trophy!!! Congrats!!!! — Bharat Madhwani (@BharatMadhwani2) February 24, 2020

Dream Big.

Dreams inspire.

Live Your Dreams.

Life will be Beautiful.

SUNNY HINDUSTANI#Sony #IndianIdol11

Winner 🎤🏆

From the Streets to a

Youth Icon ⭐

All at 20 years of age.

Dream realised.

Born Talent.

Just follow Your Dreams.

Keep Smiling and Singing

Be a Winner. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vYmmb1gqcz — dinesh menonⓂ (@Sunny66204366) February 24, 2020

https://t.co/9ckfy0znns Nusrat Saab is reborn in the form of sunny hindustani from batinda #IndianIdolGrandFinale #IndianIdol11 #SunnyHindustani — Shrinath Periyapatna 🇮🇳 (@ShrinathPpatna) February 24, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma slammed by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award organisers for lying about her win

Along with lifting the winner trophy, Sunny Hindustani has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and bagged a singing opportunity in T Series’s upcoming album. The starry musical night saw incredible performances by the Top 5 contestants- Sunny Hindustani, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan and Rohit Raul, judges- Himesh Reshamiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and witnessed guest appearances by Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan starcast Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta.

This is clear partiality @SonyTV @VishalDadlani For Sunny Hindustani, he is singing all repeat songs. No doubt he is a sensation but their are better versatile singers who should be appreciated. #IndianIdol11 is for versatile singer & not for only classical ones. — Parth Shah (@phshah321) February 23, 2020

Well we all knw who is going to win..its sunny..but the issue is he always sang same kind of song..last year its salman ali nd ths year its sunny..hopefully season 12 will not declare the winner frm 2nd episode itself..its unfair to othr versatile singers.. #IndianIdol11 — tapan (@tapanflame) February 23, 2020

Also Read: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget stuns in Maya’s avatar, here’s why

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App