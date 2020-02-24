Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner social media reaction: Sunny Hindustani has been declared as the winner of Indian Idol 11 and his big win has led to a wave of celebrations not just in Punjab but across the country and on social media. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated the singer on Twitter and said that that he has made everyone proud. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also congratulated him for hard-earned win and said that his journey in Indian Idol 11 has been very inspirational.

Along with the political personalities, fans also took to social media to congratulate him and applaud his incredible journey from being a shoe cleaner outside Batinda’s ISBT to being the winner of Indian Idol 11. However, there are also some viewers who feel that Sunny won because sympathy votes and there were other contestants who were much more deserving than him.

Echoing the same sentiment, a Twitter user shared that the show has been biased towards Sunny Hindustani. Although he is a sensation, he has been singing all repeat songs and displays minimal versatility. The user further shared that Rohit Raut should have won the show instead of Sunny Hindustani.

Along with lifting the winner trophy, Sunny Hindustani has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and bagged a singing opportunity in T Series’s upcoming album. The starry musical night saw incredible performances by the Top 5 contestants- Sunny Hindustani, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan and Rohit Raul, judges- Himesh Reshamiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and witnessed guest appearances by Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan starcast Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta.

