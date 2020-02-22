Neha Kakkar recently revealed about Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and said that he will soon get married to his longtime girlfriend this year. Read the details here–

This will not be to wrong to say that the 11th season of Indian Idol is more famous for Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s brimming romance. From putting flowers, soft flirts to teasing each other, both of them have given their interesting angle to the singing show. Recently, Neha Kakkar has revealed something big. While giving an interview to a media portal, Neha Kakkar said that Aditya Narayan is a great person and has a heart of gold.

She added saying that though both of them look good together, their chemistry in the show is just a publicity stunt as Aditya Narayan is gearing up for his wedding with his longtime girlfriend this year. She added saying that she wish both of them a successful and happy life ahead.

Moreover, the hottie is also making news for her breakup with Himansh Kohli. Recently, Himansh Kohli has also come up with an explanation and said that Neha was the one who wanted to discontinue the relationship with him. Moreover, Neha Kakkar was also reported to be suffering from depression after her breakup with Himansh Kohli.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 22, 2020: Kartik to take Naira’s side after Kairav’s outburst

Not just this Neha Kakkar also revealed about her Indian Idol journey and said that she feels lucky to share the stage with legends like Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. She added that both of them have been major support points during the show and helps her enjoy every moment.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu taunt Paras Chhabra for choosing Ankita Shrivastav for his special date

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App