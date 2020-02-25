Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani became quite a sensation ever since he made into the show Indian Idol despite his underprivileged circumstances, making his eventual win all the more triumphant, like rest of the nation Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Gajraj Rao too felt emotional and moved by Sunny Hindustani victory and took to Instagram to make his emotions known to everyone.

In the post shared by the actor, he can be seen wiping his tears, while the caption to the picture reads he polished shoes while his mother sold ballons yet they continued to dream, and their dreams became a reality two days back upon hearing the story of their pain and big heart I couldn’t stop my tears, to Sunny Hindustani and people like him out there I salute your passion.

The post from Gajraj Rao also thanked Sony for allowing unknown artists like Sunny Hindustani to showcase their talent on a platform like Indian Idol.

Gajraj Rao is just one of many Indians that are taken aback by the inspiring story of Sunny Hindustani who against all odds has managed to win one of the most prestigious singing reality shows in India.

Sunny Hindustani won the Indian Idol trophy and along with it won a cheque for Rs 25 lakhs, the moment was overwhelming as Sunny’s mother stood beside him in tears of joy as he kissed and lifted the trophy of Indian Idol. Assuring to one and all that dreams come true if one is persistent enough.

Sunny managed to emerge victories against a tough competition put forward by Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan who were impressive in their own right but fell short in the vote count.

Sunny Hindustani managed to get the highest votes on the night of the finale and won the 11th season of India Idol.

