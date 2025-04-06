Home
Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

After months of electrifying performances and nail-biting eliminations, Indian Idol Season 15 has crowned its new champion. Manasi Ghosh emerged victorious, winning hearts, accolades, and the coveted trophy in a grand musical showdown.

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Manasi Ghosh wins Indian Idol 15! A thrilling finale, star-studded night & life-changing moments.


The fifteenth season of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol has concluded, and the nation has its new champion. After months of intense competition, Manasi Ghosh emerged victorious, securing the coveted winner’s trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a brand-new car.

A Season of Fierce Competition

The grand finale witnessed a thrilling showdown between the top three finalists: Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Sneha Shankar. Each contestant impressed audiences with their exceptional vocal abilities and stage presence, but it was Manasi who ultimately won over both the judges and millions of fans across the country.

Manasi’s performances throughout the season showcased her versatility and emotional depth, making her a fan favorite early on. Whether singing soulful melodies or high-energy tracks, she consistently delivered captivating performances that left a lasting impression.

The Contestants Who Made It to the Indian Idol 15 Finale

This season’s journey began with six talented finalists who battled for the ultimate title:

  • Manasi Ghosh
  • Sneha Shankar
  • Subhajit Chakraborty
  • Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli)
  • Priyangshu Dutta
  • Anirudh Suswaram

While all contestants showcased remarkable talent, only three made it to the final round, with Manasi Ghosh ultimately claiming victory.

Sneha Shankar’s Special Recognition at Indian Idol 15 Finale

Despite finishing as the third runner-up, Sneha Shankar made a lasting impact. The 19-year-old singer walked away with a Rs 5 lakh prize and, in a significant career breakthrough, secured a recording contract with T-Series.

Speaking about her talent, Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series, praised Sneha’s performances and dedication:

“Sneha, you sang with so much soul throughout the season. I remember your performances of legendary songs. As a reward for your passion and hard work, I’d like to offer you a contract with us. Welcome to the family!”

This unexpected opportunity marks a promising start to Sneha’s professional music career.

A Star-Studded Grand Finale

The final episode of Indian Idol Season 15 was a grand spectacle, featuring celebrity appearances that added to the excitement. Actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, along with singer Mika Singh and the cast of the series Chamak, graced the finale, making it an evening to remember.

The season was hosted by Aditya Narayan, who once again brought his signature energy and charm to the show. Meanwhile, the contestants were mentored and judged by a panel of esteemed musicians, including Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani.

A Season to Remember

Since its premiere in October 2024, Indian Idol Season 15 has captivated audiences for over five months, providing a platform for emerging singers to showcase their talent.

The season was packed with inspiring stories, emotional moments, and unforgettable performances. From showcasing raw talent to offering life-changing opportunities, the competition once again proved why it remains one of India’s most beloved reality shows.

