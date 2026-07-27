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Home > Entertainment News > Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’

Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’

Fresh off her victory on Indian Idol 16, singer Jyotirmayee Nayak is looking ahead to Bollywood. The Odisha-born vocalist has revealed that lending her voice to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone tops her career wish list, while also opening up about the health battle that nearly ended her musical journey.

Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak (Photo: X)
Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 12:31 IST

Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak: Just days after winning Indian Idol 16, Jyotirmayee Nayak is already setting her sights on Bollywood. The singer, who captured hearts with her versatility throughout the reality show, has revealed that one of her biggest ambitions is to become the playback voice for actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Speaking about her aspirations in an interview with IANS, Jyotirmayee said she has long admired Alia’s performances and hopes to one day contribute to them through music.

“I’m a huge fan of Alia ma’am’s acting, so I would love to do playback singing for her,” she said.

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She added that lending her voice to Deepika Padukone would be equally special. If given the opportunity to sing for a biographical film, the singer said she would choose to voice the story of legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle, whose music has inspired generations of artists.

Jyotirmayee Nayak: From Odisha to Indian Idol champion

Jyotirmayee hails from Baunsanal village in Odisha’s Balasore district and was already a familiar name in the Odia music industry before entering the national spotlight. She first rose to prominence after winning Odia Superstar, a victory that helped establish her as a playback singer in regional cinema.

Away from the stage, she is also a trained music therapist, using music to support cancer patients and expecting mothers—an unusual combination that has made her journey stand out. Her triumph on Indian Idol 16 marks another milestone in a career built on persistence and versatility.

How Indian Idol changed her as a singer

According to Jyotirmayee, the competition pushed her beyond the musical style she had been comfortable with for years. She said she primarily performed songs by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle before joining the show, but Indian Idol encouraged her to experiment with different genres and vocal techniques.

One of the defining moments came during the finale when she performed “Gazar Ne Kiya Hai Ishaara.” The performance earned praise from judge Shreya Ghoshal, who appreciated her ability to adapt her voice to a demanding composition. Looking ahead, Jyotirmayee says another dream is to collaborate with Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh on an original song.

The health battle that almost ended her dream

Behind the winning smile was a deeply personal struggle. Jyotirmayee revealed that there was a time when a severe throat condition left her unable to sing, making her future in music uncertain. Recovering from that setback and eventually lifting the Indian Idol 16 trophy remains, she says, the most emotional chapter of her life.

“When my name was announced, I couldn’t process that I had won,” she recalled, adding that she had manifested the victory with unwavering belief throughout the competition. With a national title now under her belt and Bollywood ambitions firmly in sight, Jyotirmayee Nayak appears ready to turn her reality show success into a long-term playback singing career.

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Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’
Tags: alia bhattdeepika padukoneIndian Idol 16 winnerJyotirmayee Nayak

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Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’
Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’
Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’
Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak Wants To Sing For Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: ‘It’s My Biggest Dream’

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