Indian Idol season 10: Salman Ali takes the trophy home by winning the grand prize of Rs. 25 lakhs and Datsun Go car. Everyone was supporting the singer in the last stages of the show. The grand finale was graced by the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif who came to promote zero. All the Indian Idol contestants performed a medley for Shah Rukh Khan by which he got nostalgic on his Bollywood journey so far.

Indian Idol winner 2018: Yesterday night Salman Ali was declared the winner of Indian Idol season 10 with Ankush Bhardwaj as the first runner and Neelanjana came as the second runner-up. Netizens have gone mad as everybody was hooting for Salman Ali to win the show. Salman Ali was the most loved contestant on the show as his style of singing has impressed a lot of people. He has been an inspiration for a lot of people by the show of Indian Idol season 10. Indian Idol has been the most loved show on Sony Channel.

The show’s TRP has been rising due to strong performances from the contestants. Salman Ali was the most loved contestant on the show. The grand finale was quite a big award function with Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina. The grand finale show was also graced by Bollywood music composers with Laxmi Kant Pyarelal. Twitter is getting a lot of re-tweets by the show’s grand finale event. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma came on the grand finale to promote their upcoming movie zero which has been released this Friday.

All the five contestants performed brilliantly on the grand finale show with Salman Ali, Ankush and Neelanjana Ray standing out like rockstars on the grand finale. The judges of the show alos performed and the host Manish Paul performed a solo rocking dance pieace in which he called up Katrina Kaif on the stage. The show was amazing with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani performing on the grand finale.

