Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was injured in a serious car accident in Ahmedabad on May 5. Reports say he sustained injuries to his left foot and right arm.

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad


Singer Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of Indian Idol Season 12, was reportedly involved in a major car accident early Monday morning in Ahmedabad. A viral video circulating on social media claims that the singer sustained serious injuries and is currently under medical treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at around 3:40 AM. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the singer surrounded by doctors, suggesting he has suffered injuries to his left foot and right arm. An official statement from Pawandeep’s family, management team, or hospital authorities is still awaited.

From Reality Show Stardom to Concert Performances

Pawandeep Rajan shot to fame after winning Indian Idol 12 in 2021. He emerged as the title winner after defeating fellow contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya. The singer, originally from Champawat district in Uttarakhand, won Rs 25 lakh in prize money and a coveted trophy.

Before Indian Idol, Pawandeep had already made his mark in the music industry by winning The Voice India in 2015.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pawandeep and Arunita: A Musical Duo and Legal Row

During Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep was frequently linked with co-finalist Arunita Kanjilal. Their musical chemistry extended beyond the show as the duo collaborated on several music videos and live concert tours post-Indian Idol.

However, in 2022, both singers faced legal trouble when they allegedly refused to shoot and promote a romantic music album project. A case was filed by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd, claiming breach of contract. The matter escalated to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), with claims that Sony Pictures Network India Pvt Ltd had signed the duo for a 20-song album.

Birthday Just a Week Ago

The accident comes barely a week after Pawandeep celebrated his birthday on April 27. Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their shock and concern, while many continue to pray for his speedy recovery.

As of now, details regarding the cause of the accident, the extent of injuries, and Pawandeep’s current health status remain unclear. Further information is awaited.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Filed under

Arunita Kanjilal Pawandeep Rajan accident Pawandeep Rajan injured

newsx

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns
newsx

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad
Despite Sunrisers Hyderab

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...
Israel has approved a new

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...
newsx

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India
Trump suggested that the

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military Plan Is And Why It’s Raising Global Alarm | Explained

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need to Know

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need...

Entertainment

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media