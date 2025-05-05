Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was injured in a serious car accident in Ahmedabad on May 5. Reports say he sustained injuries to his left foot and right arm.

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of Indian Idol Season 12, was reportedly involved in a major car accident early Monday morning in Ahmedabad. A viral video circulating on social media claims that the singer sustained serious injuries and is currently under medical treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at around 3:40 AM. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the singer surrounded by doctors, suggesting he has suffered injuries to his left foot and right arm. An official statement from Pawandeep’s family, management team, or hospital authorities is still awaited.

From Reality Show Stardom to Concert Performances

Pawandeep Rajan shot to fame after winning Indian Idol 12 in 2021. He emerged as the title winner after defeating fellow contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya. The singer, originally from Champawat district in Uttarakhand, won Rs 25 lakh in prize money and a coveted trophy.

Before Indian Idol, Pawandeep had already made his mark in the music industry by winning The Voice India in 2015.

Pawandeep and Arunita: A Musical Duo and Legal Row

During Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep was frequently linked with co-finalist Arunita Kanjilal. Their musical chemistry extended beyond the show as the duo collaborated on several music videos and live concert tours post-Indian Idol.

However, in 2022, both singers faced legal trouble when they allegedly refused to shoot and promote a romantic music album project. A case was filed by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd, claiming breach of contract. The matter escalated to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), with claims that Sony Pictures Network India Pvt Ltd had signed the duo for a 20-song album.

Birthday Just a Week Ago

The accident comes barely a week after Pawandeep celebrated his birthday on April 27. Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their shock and concern, while many continue to pray for his speedy recovery.

As of now, details regarding the cause of the accident, the extent of injuries, and Pawandeep’s current health status remain unclear. Further information is awaited.

