Stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu died: An Indian-origin, stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu, passed away on stage at 36 in Dubai on Friday, while performing his routine act on stage after suffering cardiac arrest in front of the audience. After complaining high level of anxiety, he collapsed onto the floor while thought it was apart of an act, as per Khaleej Times report

Born in Abu Dhabi, Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, gave details regarding the unfortunate incident while speaking to leading daily. He said that it was the last act in the line-up and went on stage. While he was busy everyone making people laugh with his stories and was talking about his father and family, then went on to a story about his sufferings from anxiety. A minute later he collapsed.

Considering it as a part of an act, audience took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed, he said. Also, the paramedics could not revive him.

His parents had passed away. He has a brother and no relatives here. Everyone belongs to arts and comedy circle, he added.

Salman Qureshi, also performed ta that night, said he could not believe the incident. He took to Twitter and wrote his brother, a funniest guy around, can’t believe you’re gone.

Comedian dies on stage in Dubai https://t.co/XsNwfPzB6u — Salman Qureshi (@salmanzq) July 20, 2019

Filipina Imah Dumagay, another comedian said people adored and respected him. She wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook, that they adore and respect her dearest brother. In the emotional note, she remembered the day when he was around her and used to say ‘hey I am proud of you’. She also wrote that he inspired everyone and could laugh effortlessly. She also writes that there are only good things to say about him as he did live right.

