Indian-Origin Woman Purchases Matthew Perry’s LA Home, Performs Puja Ceremony

Real estate developer and film producer Anita Verma-Lallian, who purchased Matthew Perry’s iconic Los Angeles estate in Pacific Palisades for $8.55 million, recently shared breathtaking pictures and a video of the property on her Instagram. The property, which was previously owned by the late Friends actor, was where Perry tragically passed away in October 2023.

Love at First Sight: Anita’s Connection with the Property

In her Instagram post, Lallian expressed how instantly she was drawn to the home the moment she walked through its doors. “We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month!” Lallian wrote. She credited the home’s extraordinary view of the Pacific Ocean as the defining feature that made her fall in love with it.

Lallian further elaborated, “Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing ‘off-market’ property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was ‘the one’ and decided to write an offer on it immediately.”

A Spiritual Touch: Blessing the Home with a Puja Ceremony

While the purchase was motivated purely by her admiration for the house itself, Lallian also acknowledged the home’s past and chose to honor its previous owner with a spiritual gesture. As a Hindu, it is customary for Lallian to perform a puja (prayer and blessing) when moving into a new home. “We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing. We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people,” Lallian shared.

She emphasized that the decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner’s tragic passing, but rather the family’s genuine affection for the property. “The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home,” she added.

The Home: A “Piece of Paradise” and Future Vacation Spot

Lallian described the property as a “piece of paradise,” and envisioned it as a perfect vacation home. She also hinted that some elements of the home’s previous design would remain intact. For example, she revealed, “The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying.”

The house, which sits on 0.4 acres and spans 3,500 square feet, was originally purchased by Matthew Perry in 2020 for $6 million. Perry had extensively renovated the property during his time there, transforming it into a luxurious sanctuary.

Matthew Perry’s Final Home: A Legacy

Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away at 54, had bought the property in 2020 and extensively renovated it. According to a report by The New York Times, he had made significant upgrades to the home. Perry died in October 2023 from “acute effects” of ketamine and other factors, which led to him losing consciousness and ultimately drowning in his hot tub. The autopsy report, released in December 2023, outlined these factors as contributing to his untimely death.

