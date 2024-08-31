In a remarkable feat, Indian rapper Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, has swiftly ascended to fame within India’s rapidly growing hip-hop scene. His latest single, “Big Dawgs,” has not only topped global charts but also, at one point, outperformed Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” This meteoric rise has placed Hanumankind in the spotlight, capturing the attention of hip-hop fans worldwide.

The music video for “Big Dawgs” showcases 31-year-old Hanumankind’s vibrant energy as he performs inside a “maut ka kuan” or “well of death.” This gravity-defying spectacle features drivers executing daring stunts inside a massive wooden barrel-like structure. In the video, Cherukat energetically moves around the pit while motorcyclists speed past him, creating a visually captivating experience. The song, produced in collaboration with Kalmi Reddy and directed by Bijoy Shetty, has garnered over 132 million streams on Spotify and 83 million views on YouTube since its release in July, cementing Cherukat’s status as a global sensation.

Blending Global and Local Influences

On the surface, Cherukat’s music mirrors the typical elements of hip-hop, with gritty tales of street life told through raw, explicit lyrics. However, a deeper dive into his work reveals an artist straddling multiple cultural identities. Born in Kerala, a southern state in India, Cherukat spent much of his childhood moving across the globe due to his father’s job with a leading oil company. He has lived in countries such as France, Nigeria, Egypt, and Dubai. However, it was in Houston, Texas, during his formative years, where his musical journey truly began.

Houston’s hip-hop scene is known for its distinct style, particularly the “screwed-up” remix, where tracks are slowed down to mimic the effects of cough syrup, a popular drug in the area. Hanumankind has often spoken about how his music subtly nods to Texas hip-hop legends like DJ Screw, UGK, Big Bunny, and Project Pat, who heavily influenced his early musical development.

After returning to India in 2021, Cherukat’s style evolved further. He completed a business degree and briefly worked in corporate roles, including a stint at Goldman Sachs, before deciding to fully pursue his passion for rapping. His music now reflects his journey of shedding his cosmopolitan identity and reconnecting with his Indian roots. His lyrics boldly explore the struggles of street life in southern India, blending intense vocal delivery with catchy rhythms, and occasionally incorporating traditional Indian instruments like the tabla alongside modern synthesizers.

In “Big Dawgs,” Cherukat diverges from the typical themes of luxury and excess commonly found in mainstream rap. Instead, he highlights the lives of small-town stuntmen, many from impoverished backgrounds, who participate in a dying art form in India. “These are the people that are the real risk-takers…Those are the big dogs, for real,” he explained in an interview with Complex.

Despite the bold and energetic nature of his music, Cherukat has faced criticism. Some listeners argue that his songs, performed predominantly in English, may not resonate as deeply with Indian audiences who prefer vernacular languages. Others accuse him of mimicking Western artists and adopting a tokenistic approach to his Indian heritage. “His music portrays Indians and South Asians as serious contenders in the Western rap scene, which is great,” noted Abid Haque, a PhD student in New Jersey. “But he sounds too much like an American rapper transplanted into the Indian context. While the ‘Big Dawgs’ video has an Indian aesthetic, the lyrics and music feel disconnected from the Indian reality.”

Cherukat’s work embodies a duality that mirrors his own experience. Returning to India was a way for him to explore his sense of belonging. “I think it really moulded me as someone who never really had a place to call home… and that kind of shaped the way I perceive music, people, and culture,” he shared with Complex. Yet, he also prefers not to be confined to a single national identity, often stating, “I’m not an Indian rapper, but I’m a rapper from India,” emphasizing his global outlook and unique place in the hip-hop world.

Facing Challenges and Finding Acceptance

Despite his success, Cherukat has faced backlash for his unique style and appearance. Some listeners, both in India and internationally, find it hard to reconcile his image with their expectations of what an Indian rapper should be. Yet, this very uniqueness is what endears him to his fans. “He isn’t trying to cater specifically to an Indian audience, and that honesty is evident in his music,” said Arnab Ghosh, a psychiatrist from Delhi who recently discovered Hanumankind through “Big Dawgs.” “When I listen to his music, it feels like it could come from anywhere in the world, and that universal appeal is what I find most compelling.”

As Hanumankind continues to defy expectations and carve out his own path in the global hip-hop landscape, his greatest achievement may well be his ability to stay true to himself while navigating multiple cultural influences. “You keep certain things as your roots, but it’s up to you to adapt to the environment and go with the flow, as long as you don’t compromise on integrity,” he once said. This philosophy not only defines his music but also his approach to life as an artist who is constantly evolving and breaking boundaries.