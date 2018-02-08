Poet-lyricist-script writer Javed Akhtar has expressed its concern over shrinking freedom of expression in the country. Akhtar said we should take lessons from the pathetic condition of some neighbouring countries where such extremism was prevalent. Legendary Poet issued this statement citing the growing troll army on the social media, where the room for creativity, literature and cinema is shrinking.

Poet-lyricist-script writer Javed Akhtar has warned that the room for creativity or freedom of expression, which has been the ethos of Indian democracy, is shrinking and called for taking lessons from the “pathetic condition” of some neighbouring countries where such extremism was prevalent. Akhtar, who has in the past faced the wrath of fundamentalists and trolls for his opinions on the social media, regretted that Indian society was becoming “more regressive”. “It is very unfortunate but true that as a society we are becoming more regressive. The elbow room for creativity, literature, cinema or for any kind of the point of view is shrinking and that is not advisable at all.

“I think we should be careful about it. Because, look at the condition of regressive societies, where such extremism is an accepted norm. Do we want to emulate them? Just look across, we do not have to go very far,” Akhtar, married to actress and theatre artist Shabana Azmi, told IANS. “India has a democratic environment that is absent up to the Middle East. Why? What is so special about India that we could have democracy? Because it is an accepted norm in our society that people can have different beliefs, different Gods.

“Now, some forces are trying to put this society into a straitjacket, much like the way some of the other societies are,” he warned. Javed Akhtar also expressed his concern on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial “Padmaavat” along with wife Shabana Azmi and came away completely bowled over by the experience. He even questioned that why protesters are against this film that pays “homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community.” “I saw the film and I feel it is among the most accomplished achievements I’ve seen in Indian cinema in recent times. I fail to understand what the protesters are protesting against,” asked Akhtar.