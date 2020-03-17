All shooting for television serials has been suspended from 19th March to 31st March 2020 putting makers of the television serials in a predicament of what to air during the time which is going to be tackled by airing either previously shot new episodes or re-runs of the previously aired episodes.

In India there are hundreds of television serials that produce new content in their programming everyday, however with the recent Coronavirus outbreak it was decided upon in a joint meeting by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Western India Producers’ Association (WIPA), that all principle photography will be suspended from 19th March to 31 March 2020 as a measure to contain the virus from spreading.

Ever since the decision was taken the makers of the serials have up their game, and are shooting episodes in bulk for the future but the time gap seems impossible fill as they were given only three days to deal with the suspension, which has led to the channels opting for the option of re-runs of the episodes or the recap series of the individual serials, like the one’s audience is used to watching in day time.

The Covid-19 outbreak has seen its impact felt all around the world, with western civilizations already going through the self quarantine which India is about to go through making not only the entertainment industry stay in home but also the general public suffering the same fate as well.

Which has led to increased viewership on drama’s and other forms of entertainment taking example of western entertainment forms like World Wrestling Entertainment which has been on a decline of viewership for years now saw its highest viewership numbers for its show Smackdown in months with an increment 150,000 viewers from its last week’s programming due to people being captive in their homes which is silver lining for the makers of the Indian daily soaps as they might not loose any audience at all which actors like Ashish Chowdhry suspected.

Entertainment and television Industry in particular despite being made to sit at home has welcomed this decision with open arms as many of the Industry members including Aneri Vajani of Pavitra Bhagya , Aishwarya Shakhuja of Yeh Hai Chahatein and many more spoke about how the suspension of shooting was the need of the hour and nothing stands in comparison to safety of life.

