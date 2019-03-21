Indian Telly Awards 2019: India Telly Awards, like very year, it was a starry affair. Television's who's and who graced the award show. From Divyanka Tripathi to Hina Khan, dressed in their best styled outfits, made sure to mark their presence at the glittery night in Mumbai. It was a memorable evening for some, while some went home disappointingly. We've compiled a complete list here, check it out.

Indian Telly Awards 2019: Indian Telly Awards, the most celebrated Television award ceremony was held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 in Mumbai. The winners list is out. While Divyanka Tripathi won the Best Actor Female in the jury category, Bepannha actor Jennifer Winget took home the award in Best Actor Female in a Lead Role (Fans Choice) category. On the other hand, Mohit Raina and Nakuul Mehta won Best Actor Male award in jury and fans choice category, respectively.

It was Yeh Hain Mohabbtein actor Divyanka Tripathi’s day, she not only turned out to be favourite among the jury but also became TV personality of the year and took away the award. While television popular villain (Komolika) from Kausautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan won the Best Actor in a Negative role in the jury and popular category for playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina’s co-stars were also not much behind in the race as Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes had won the Best Jodi (Fans Choice) award.

The winners’ list doesn’t end here. The complete winners list includes Bharti Singh who won as the Entertainer of the Year, whereas Maniesh Paul won the Best Host while Anita Hasanandani and Kunal Jaisingh bagged Telly Award trophy in Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Female and Male, respectively category.

Several celebrities took to their social media handle to express their happiness. Check out their Instagram post.

Check out the glimpses from the starry evening

Here’s the complete list of the winners for Indian Telly Awards 2019:

Best Actor Female in a Lead Role (Jury): Divyanka Tripathi (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Best Actor Male in a Lead Role (Jury): Mohit Raina (21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897)

Best Actor Female in a Lead Role (Fans Choice): Jennifer Winget (Bepannaah)

Best Actor Male in a Lead Role (Fans Choice): Nakuul Mehta (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Actor Female in a Negative Role Jury): Hina Khan (Kasautii Zindagii Kay)

Best Actor Male in a Negative Role (Jury): Mukul Dev (21 Saragarhi 1897)

Best Actor Female in a Negative Role (Fans Choice): Hina Khan (Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Actor Male in a Negative Role (Fans Choice): Rajesh Khatter (Bepannaah)

Best Child Actor (Male): Kartikey Malviya (Chandragupta Maurya)

Best Child Actor (Female): Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Best Jodi (Jury): Sumedh Mudgalkar & Mallika Singh (RadhaKrishn)

Best Jodi (Fans Choice): Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes (Kasautii Zindagii Kay)

Best Anchor in a Reality Show: Maniesh Paul (Indian Idol 10)

Best Fresh Face Male: Adnan Khan (Ishq Subhan Allah)

Best Fresh Face Female: Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Male (Jury): Dilip Joshi (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Female (Jury): Shubangi Atre (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Male (Fans Choice): Yogesh Tripathi (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Female (Fans Choice): Hiba Nawab (Jijaji Chhat Par Hai)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Male (Jury): Varun Badola (Internet Wala Love)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Female Jury): Purva Gokhale (Tujhse Hai Raabta

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Male (Fans Choice): Kunal Jaisingh (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Female (Fans Choice): Anita Hassanandani (Naagin)

Best Drama Series (Jury): Patiala Babes

Best Daily Series (Jury): Kullfi Kunar Bajewala

Best Daily Series (Fans Choice): Kumkum Bhagya

Best Continuing Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Dance Show: Super Dancer

Best Reality TV Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati

Best Comedy Show (Non-fiction): Entertainment Ki Raat

Best Comedy Show (Fiction): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Mythology Show: RadhaKrishn

Next Generation Star: Ashnoor Kaur (Patiala Babes)

TV Personality of the Year: Divyanka Tripathi

Entertainer of the Year: Bharti Singh

