On Wednesday, the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tom Holland, the English author, historian, and cricketer, made a satirical tweet about this. However, he was misunderstood by some users as a Hollywood star with a Spider-Man reputation. Holland felt that the Hollywood star and his collection of Spider-Man movies would not have to bear the brunt of his tweet. It all unfolded in such a satirical manner that for a long time, some Twitter users and the stadium’s name and the tightening Tom Holland have had a chance to have fun.

Tom Holland tweeted from his Twitter account on the 24th, the day of the announcement of the renaming of the cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, He said that he is a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. He then added a line to his tweet, saying- “Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick.”

Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick… — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Several Twitter users began calling for a boycott of Spider-Man after the author Tom Holland`s tweet. People tweeted, “This is our internal matter” to “Why is spider man commenting on the stadium”. In the new Spider-Man movie by Tom Holland, the star received huge hatred for promoting ‘international propaganda.’ and Spider-man became ‘anti-national’, part of the ‘toolkit’ controversy.

Why is spiderman commenting on the stadium https://t.co/0dgb6u6JSB — Totes McGoats™ (@saptesh) February 24, 2021

Vir Das, an Indian actor, and comedian responded to Tom’s tweet saying ‘Wait… Spiderman is from JNU? He later mentioned `I also know that this is not that man. But, I think many people who respond to this will not know and that`s hilarious. ‘

Also…fully aware he's not that guy. But…i have a feeling most people reacting to this won't know…and that's hilarious. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 24, 2021

