India’s Got Latent 2: Alia Bhatt Reveals Samay Raina’s Show Made Her Laugh So Hard It Woke Up Raha – WATCH

India’s Got Latent Season 2 continues to dominate online conversations, and not just because of its celebrity guest lineup. A behind-the-scenes video featuring Alia Bhatt has become a talking point after the actor shared a humorous story about discovering the show before appearing on it. Speaking to host Samay Raina, Alia recalled watching an episode he had personally sent her while she was travelling.

What followed, according to the actor, was a struggle to contain her laughter. “I was laughing loudly and not realising Raha was sleeping next to me,” Alia said in the clip, joking that she was probably disturbing fellow passengers as well while watching the episode through her headphones.

The candid admission quickly resonated with fans online, many of whom related to the experience of trying and failing, to stay quiet while watching something genuinely funny in public.

Why Is Alia Bhatt’s Appearance On India’s Got Latent Making Headlines?

Alia’s appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2 was already one of the most anticipated celebrity appearances of the new season. The actor joined fellow star Sharvari on the panel, bringing significant star power to the relaunch of a show that has spent months in the spotlight for reasons both positive and controversial.

While celebrity appearances are common across reality and comedy formats, what made Alia’s episode stand out was her visible familiarity with Samay Raina’s work. Rather than appearing as a promotional guest with little context, she openly discussed watching the show and understanding its appeal before stepping onto the set. For fans of the comedian, it was an endorsement that carried weight.

Alia Bhatt Calls Samay Raina’s Stand-Up Special ‘Pure Art’

The viral flight anecdote wasn’t the only moment that caught viewers’ attention. In another behind-the-scenes interaction, Alia praised Samay’s stand-up special Still Alive, describing it as “pure art.” During their conversation, Samay spoke about performing the show hundreds of times before recording the version that eventually reached audiences. He explained that one emotionally charged segment of the performance was never fully scripted and instead relied on reliving a personal memory every time he stepped on stage.

The discussion offered viewers a rare glimpse into the creative process behind a comedian whose style often balances sharp humour with deeply personal storytelling. For many fans, it also highlighted a side of Samay that extends beyond the internet persona that first made him famous.

How Successful Has India’s Got Latent Season 2 Been So Far?

The second season has returned under intense public scrutiny but has also delivered impressive viewership numbers. The latest season launched simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, giving audiences multiple ways to engage with the show. Within days of release, clips from the episode began circulating widely across social media platforms, generating memes, reactions and fan discussions. The renewed interest is particularly notable because India’s Got Latent had previously found itself at the centre of a major controversy involving comments made during an earlier season. The backlash resulted in multiple complaints and widespread debate online, eventually leading to the removal of previous episodes.

Season 2, however, appears to have shifted the conversation back to the show’s content, celebrity guests and viral moments, something producers will likely see as a positive sign for the franchise’s future. As for Alia Bhatt, her confession may have produced one of the season’s most relatable moments yet: a mother accidentally waking up her child because she couldn’t stop laughing at a comedy show.