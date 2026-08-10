India’s Got Latent 2: Badshah, Harsh Limbachiyaa And Saurav Joshi To Join Samay Raina, When To Watch?

Samay Raina is back with another episode of India’s Got Latent 2, and the latest instalment brings together a mix of Bollywood, comedy and digital entertainment personalities. Rapper Badshah, comedian Harsh Limbachiyaa and popular YouTuber Saurav Joshi are set to feature in the upcoming episode.

The new episode is scheduled to drop on YouTube on August 10. However, viewers will initially need a YouTube membership to watch the episode, as it is being released exclusively for members before becoming available to the wider audience.

Who Are The Guests On India’s Got Latent 2 New Episode?

One of the biggest names that will join Samay Raina in the upcoming episode is Badshah. The rapper and singer is famous for his songs as well as for his straight-talking personality, hence adding more entertainment value to this show’s unpredictable concept.

Another celebrity who is set to take part in this episode is Harsh Limbachiyaa. The actor, writer and television personality has been a part of various comedy and reality shows over the years and has been famous for his sharp sense of humour.

Saurav Joshi, who is one of the most famous YouTubers in India, is also slated to appear in this episode. The YouTuber, who is famous for making daily videos and family-based videos, is adding yet another celebrity from the digital world to an already star-studded line-up of guests on the show. Samay Raina will host this episode along with other celebrities as guests.

When And Where To Watch India’s Got Latent 2 New Episode?

The new episode of India’s Got Latent 2 is scheduled to release on YouTube on August 10. It will initially be available exclusively to paid YouTube members.

This means regular viewers may have to wait until the episode is made available more widely on the platform. Given the show’s history of generating viral clips and online conversations, the latest episode is also expected to attract considerable attention once it drops.

With Badshah, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Saurav Joshi joining Samay Raina, the latest episode brings together three personalities from very different corners of Indian entertainment and digital culture.

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