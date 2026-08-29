India’s Got Latent 2: Did Archana Puran Singh Just Admit Laughing At Kapil Sharma’s Jokes Is Her ‘Toughest Work’?

India’s Got Latent 2: Archana Puran Singh may have walked straight into one of Samay Raina’s easiest jokes on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2. The actor-comedian appeared on the guest panel alongside Orry, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma, where Samay wasted little time roasting her over everything from her age to her family and, of course, her famous laugh. But one exchange involving Kapil Sharma ended up becoming the funniest moment of the episode.

What Did Archana Puran Singh Say About Kapil Sharma’s Jokes?

During the conversation, Samay teased Archana about the perception that her job on Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows largely involves laughing. Archana replied that it was actually the “toughest work”.

Samay immediately asked, “Laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes is tough?”

Without thinking too much, Archana answered, “Yes.” It took her only a moment to realise what she had just implied. “I fell right into that one,” she admitted, as the panel burst into laughter. Samay then added another punchline, warning her that she had only one job and should be careful not to lose that too.

Samay Raina Also Roasts Archana Puran Singh’s Famous Laugh

Samay also had some fun with Archana’s signature laugh, which has become one of the most recognisable parts of her television appearances. At one point, he mimicked the laugh while joking about how fame works, after spotting Archana’s sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan sitting in the front row. The comedian also took digs at Archana’s husband Parmeet Sethi and her family, with Archana largely playing along with the roast.

Samay Raina Jokes About Archana Puran Singh’s Age

Another exchange saw Samay tell Archana that when he first saw her as Miss Braganza, she had barely aged since. After Archana thanked him, Samay immediately flipped the compliment and joked that she had actually “aged decades”. When Archana responded that she still looked good despite that, Samay asked her for her plastic surgeon’s number, leaving her laughing once again.

The latest episode continues the freewheeling roast format that has become closely associated with India’s Got Latent 2, with Archana proving more than willing to laugh at herself. But her accidental admission about Kapil Sharma’s jokes may just be the line viewers remember most.

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