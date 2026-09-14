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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch

India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch

India’s Got Latent Season 2 contestant Karthika opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis during the latest members-only bonus episode. The 26-year-old revealed that she is nearing the end of her treatment and recalled how a painless lump led to her diagnosis.

Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal
Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 15:56 IST

Karthika, a contestant on India’s Got Latent Season 2, made a deeply personal revelation during the latest members-only bonus episode of Samay Raina’s comedy show. While discussing her hair and appearance, the 26-year-old revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The conversation came during Bonus Episode 3, which featured Samay Raina, Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta, Agul Stanley and Balraj Ghai. The episode, like much of India’s Got Latent, moved between comedy and candid conversations, but Karthika’s revelation briefly changed the mood on stage.

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India’s Got Latent 2: Karthika Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

The moment came when Samay was reading Karthika’s contestant form and noticed her line, “my hair is my full personality.” When he asked what had happened to her hair, she explained that it used to be much thicker before adding, “So I got diagnosed with cancer.” Samay immediately reacted with concern and took the microphone away from Deepak Kalal. Karthika, however, remained composed, saying she was there and simply wanted to carry on.

When Balraj Ghai asked whether she was still battling the disease, Karthika replied, “Yeah, my treatment is going on.” She later revealed that her radiation treatment had recently finished, while her immunotherapy was nearing its end.

Watch The Viral Video

Karthika Opens Up About Breast Cancer Treatment

Asked what kind of cancer she had, Karthika answered, “Breast cancer.”

Samay responded by asking the audience to applaud her recovery before again taking the microphone away from Deepak, seemingly to prevent the situation from turning into an inappropriate joke.

Karthika also spoke about the discovery of the disease. She said she had noticed a small, painless lump and initially assumed it was nothing serious. Despite that, she visited a doctor the following day.

According to Karthika, the doctor initially reassured her that it was nothing to worry about. She said she even asked directly whether the lump could be cancerous, but was told that at 26, it was unlikely.

Samay Raina’s NEET Paper Leak Joke During Cancer Conversation

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Samay responded to Karthika’s account with his trademark dark humour. Referring to the doctor initially dismissing the possibility because of her age, he joked, “Isiliye bolte hain doston, NEET ke paper leak mat hone do yaar.”

The exchange reflects the unpredictable tone of India’s Got Latent, where serious conversations can quickly be followed by Raina’s irreverent humour.

Why Is India’s Got Latent 2 Trending?

Season 2 of India’s Got Latent returned in June 2026 after its controversial first season and is now streaming on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously. Netflix officially announced the second season as part of its collaboration with Samay Raina.

The show continues to generate viral moments beyond its episodes, with recent discussions ranging from guest appearances and controversial jokes to Samay Raina’s personal life. He recently denied dating fellow comedian Sharon Verma, calling the speculation “just internet doing its thing.”

Meanwhile, fresh online speculation has also linked Raina with 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr after fans pointed to similarities in their recent travel posts. Neither has confirmed the dating speculation.

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India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch
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India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch
India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch
India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch
India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch
India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch

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