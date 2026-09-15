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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted

India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted

Siddhanth Shetty’s Ravi Kishan mimicry on India’s Got Latent 2 left Samay Raina in splits and earned praise online. Here’s how Ravi Kishan reacted to his “carbon copy”.

Siddhanth Shetty (Ravi Kishan 2.0) (Image: X)
Siddhanth Shetty (Ravi Kishan 2.0) (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 13:45 IST

India’s Got Latent 2: India’s Got Latent 2 has found another viral performer, and this time it is content creator and mimicry artist Siddhanth Shetty who is grabbing attention for his near-perfect impression of Ravi Kishan.

In the latest members-only episode, Siddhanth recreated Ravi Kishan’s voice, mannerisms, body language and viral expressions so convincingly that Samay Raina was left laughing throughout the act. The performance soon spilled over from the show to social media, where viewers began calling Siddhanth “Ravi Kishan 2.0” and the actor-politician’s “carbon copy”. But the biggest reaction came from Ravi Kishan himself.

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How Did Ravi Kishan React To Siddhanth Shetty’s Mimicry?

Ravi Kishan did not post a lengthy review of Siddhanth’s performance. Instead, he reposted one of Siddhanth’s India’s Got Latent reels on Instagram, which carried the line that he had acted exactly like Ravi Kishan. For Siddhanth, getting acknowledged by the man he was impersonating was perhaps the biggest validation of the act.

Siddhanth Shetty Recreates Ravi Kishan’s Viral Mannerisms

Siddhanth’s performance went far beyond simply copying Ravi Kishan’s voice. He recreated his distinctive expressions, body language and the exaggerated style that has recently become hugely popular through memes.

The act also referenced some of Ravi Kishan’s viral online moments, while Siddhanth’s spontaneous interactions with Deepak Kalal added another comic layer to the performance. The panel also featured Ravi Gupta, Aggu Stanley and Balraj Ghai.

Fans Call Him ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’

Once clips from the episode began circulating, viewers were quick to praise the accuracy of Siddhanth’s impression. Some users described him as a “carbon copy”, while others joked that he looked and behaved even more like Ravi Kishan than the actor himself.

The timing also helped. Ravi Kishan is already enjoying a major meme moment online, especially after his viral “Money follows my brother” line became so popular that T-Series turned it into an official song.

Who Is Siddhanth Shetty?

Siddhanth Shetty is a content creator, actor and mimicry artist who was already active online before appearing on India’s Got Latent. He has created mimicry videos around celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan and has built a following of around 40,000 on Instagram. He has also acted in Deepak Tijori’s film Tipppsy and appeared in advertisements featuring stars such as Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni.

Siddhanth’s India’s Got Latent Moment Goes Viral

Following the episode, Siddhanth shared behind-the-scenes content and teased that audiences had only seen a small portion of what he performed on the show. With Ravi Kishan himself now sharing his act, the appearance has become one of Siddhanth’s biggest viral moments yet.

For a mimicry artist, being called “Ravi Kishan 2.0” by the internet is one thing. Getting Ravi Kishan himself to acknowledge the performance is another.

ALSO READ: Who Is Alicia Kaur? Model Whose Heel Broke Mid-Catwalk Wins Praise — From Sidharth Malhotra Controversy To Runway Fame And More

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India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted

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India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted

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India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted

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India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted
India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted
India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted
India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted
India’s Got Latent 2: Siddhanth Shetty Becomes ‘Ravi Kishan 2.0’ — Here’s How The Actor Reacted

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